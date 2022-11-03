(WSYR-TV) — While Wegmans is one of the area’s most popular places to shop, it’s also a great place to work.

Right now they have hundreds of open jobs they are looking to fill.

Staffing manager of the Syracuse division Laila Keysor and Peter White share details about what it’s like to work at Wegmans and how you can do just that.

Part time openings are available at all local store locations. The majority of the positions require applicants to be 18 and over due to the departments and equipment.

Wegmans has been listed as a top 100 company to work for, offering a great atmosphere and flexible scheduling. Look for a flexible availability including at least one weekend day for part time.

Interested candidates can apply at Jobs.Wegmans.com.