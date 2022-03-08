Eight years ago, Emily Derrenbacher and her family suffered an unimaginable tragedy when her brother Reed took his own life at 17. Today, Emily honors him by raising awareness about the stigmas surrounding mental health and the need for compassion and education.

And new this year, she’s taking her mission to New York city, participating in the Overnight Out of Darkness Walk in memory of Reed. Emily says she’s always participated in local events put on by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention but this year, she wanted to honor her brother in a bigger way.

The 16 to 18 mile overnight walk raises awareness, hope and honors the struggles of those lost to suicide and for Emily, it’s one way she can continue to share her brother’s legacy.

“I’m passionate about speaking about suicide and mental health because of the stigma surrounding it and need for compassion and education,” she says. “Suicide is a difficult topic for many and dealing with the loss of a loved one can be very isolating, but it’s important to know that it’s okay to talk.”

The Overnight out of Darkness Walk is happening on June 4th in New York city. Emily’s goal is to reach $3,000 before participation day. If you’d like to contribute, click here. To learn more about the walk and to also participate, visit TheOvernight.org.