Local Woman Writes COVID-19 Children’s Book

While the Novel Coronavirus has affected so much, including businesses and restaurants, it’s easy to overlook how children process everything that’s going on. One local medical student decided to take matters into her own hands. Fatima Faisal self-published a children’s book about COVID-19 and worked with illustrator Carly Wright.

Titled The Incredible Docs vs. Billy The Bad Virus, Faisal says she combined her love of writing and medicine to create the book. While the book gives a basic understanding of what the Novel Coronavirus is, it allows family to choose how they want to relay the message across to kids.

You can order the book off Amazon, All of the proceeds go to No Kid Hungry.