(WSYR-TV) — Since graduating from Jamesville-DeWitt High School, Nick Bernardone has made a name for himself in Hollywood writing for shows like “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Now, he and thousands of others writers across the country find themselves in the middle of a strike. Nick joined Erik and Steve on Bridge Street Friday to breakdown the strike, share the WGA’s reasons for stopping work, and what people can do to help.

Back in late 2007, the WGA went on a 100-plus strike that Nick says costs Hollywood over $3 billion.

And while he doesn’t know know long this strike will last, he and other captains in the WGA are gathering working to shutdown productions all across the country. Nick led a crew in New York City that shutdown shows like Daredevil and Billions.