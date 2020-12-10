Locals Celebrate Hanukkah In New Ways in 2020

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The celebration of Hanukkah starts at sundown on December 10th and in the spirit and tradition of the ‘Festival of Lights,’ locals are forced to celebrate a little differently this year.

Hanukkah is not known as the biggest Jewish holiday but it’s very important in its own right, Rabbi Yehoshua Zehavi says.

In an effort to bring as many people together as possible in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Jewish communities are finding ways to gather in different ways. Locally, synagogues in the Central New York area are hosting their own events as well as joint events with all synagogues in the area.

Temple Adath Yeshurun is just one of the synagogues located in Syracuse. To learn more about their events as well as the joint events happening throughout Hanukkah, visit Adath.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected