Locals Celebrate Hanukkah In New Ways in 2020

The celebration of Hanukkah starts at sundown on December 10th and in the spirit and tradition of the ‘Festival of Lights,’ locals are forced to celebrate a little differently this year.

Hanukkah is not known as the biggest Jewish holiday but it’s very important in its own right, Rabbi Yehoshua Zehavi says.

In an effort to bring as many people together as possible in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Jewish communities are finding ways to gather in different ways. Locally, synagogues in the Central New York area are hosting their own events as well as joint events with all synagogues in the area.

Temple Adath Yeshurun is just one of the synagogues located in Syracuse. To learn more about their events as well as the joint events happening throughout Hanukkah, visit Adath.org.