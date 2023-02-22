(WSYR-TV) — This week Lockheed Martin is celebrating engineers, and they thought that since your kids are home with you that they should get in on the fun too. Engineers Aaron Luke and Matt Wilkowski, along with kid engineers Autumn Wilkowski and Grace Vann, led us all in an experiment that anyone can do at home with their kids.

There is an ongoing need for engineers, even here in Syracuse, and Lockheed Martin is currently looking for candidates who have an interest in solving tough problems. They’re inviting you to come and check out all the jobs that they have open so you can flex your engineering muscles every day!

Find out more at LockheedMartin.com.