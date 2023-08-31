(WSYR-TV) — It’s Armed Forces Day at the Fair, which is set aside to thank those who have served our nation, past and present. That’s exactly what Lockheed Martin is doing with their “Hometown Heroes” program.

Laurence “Sparky” Rector served with honor in the army during World War II. He’s lived and coached here in Central New York for most of his life, and today, at 100 years of age, he’s being honored as a “Hometown Hero.”

Sparky is still very active and is loved by all. Many who know him would agree that he is an excellent candidate to be honored as the Lockheed Martin Hometown Hero.

Sparky’s military service includes the following:

· Corporal, United States Army (1942-1945)

· 3 Battle Stars & Purple Heart

· Campaigns: Central Europe, Naples Foggia, Rhineland, Rome Arno, and Southern France

· 2 Amphibious landings

· Honorable Discharge 1945

The Lockheed Hometown Hero program gets underway at 5 p.m. today at Chevy Court.

Laurence “Sparky” Rector will be honored, and there’ll be a flyover at 5:07 p.m. to honor everyone who has served. Of course, folks can also check out Lee Greenwood as he takes the stage at 6 p.m. over at Chevy Court.

You can learn more about Lockheed Martin, the Hometown Hero program, and jobs available with the company by visiting them online at lockheedmartin.com/nys.