Lockheed Martin is Hiring in CNY

Lockheed Martin is this year’s sponsor of Armed Forces Day at the New York State Fair, and they’re also hiring more than 100 experienced professionals.

Positions range from systems engineering to software engineering and employees would be part of developing and producing radar technology for the U.S. Military. With a storied history in Central New York, the Liverpool facility was built in the 1940s and employs nearly 2,000 people in our area.



The company is looking for people who have experience in a variety of areas from mechanical engineering to game design. Open positions are located across Syracuse and at their facilities in Oswego and Niagara Falls.

To learn more about working for the company and the local jobs available visit LockheedMartin.com/NYSFair2021

