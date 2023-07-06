(WSYR-TV) — Now through July 28, Central New York residents are encouraged to submit their nomination of a hometown hero to be recognized on Armed Forces Day at the New York State Fair. Steve Allen, director of ground based radars in Syracuse, shares details on how to nominate a hero.

A Hometown Hero is someone who has given service to one of our branches of military, someone who has made a sacrifice to his or her nation and gone above and beyond during their duty. Further, a Hometown Hero is an inspiration to his or her community through volunteer service and giving.

Nominees must live in NY State and must be able to be present and onstage at the recognition ceremony on Armed Forces Day, August 31.

On Armed Forces Day, Lockheed will announce the recipient and present them with a special recognition.

Steve also shares the Lockheed Martin is growing and is looking for more people to join the team. More than 100 positions are open in New York right now.

Learn more about Lockheed and nominate a hero at lockheedmartin.com/nys.