Lockheed Martin To Recruit For More than 100 Technical Jobs in CNY

If you’re looking to make a career change or maybe you’re new to the workforce, Lockheed Martin may have just what you’re looking for.

With nearly 120 technical positions available in Syracuse and Owego, Lockheed Martin leaders are searching for new employees and also giving prospective employees an opportunity to learn more about what they do.

Human Resources Manager Kwame Fluker says that the recruitment event is a great way to learn more about a major workforce right here in Central New York.

“It’s a good opportunity for people to come learn about what Lockheed Martin does,” he says. The company is looking for 75 positions in Syracuse and 75 positions in Owego, he adds.

Systems Engineering Manager Matt Wilkowski has been with the company for fourteen years and says that he’s enjoyed being part of some major projects.

“In my career I’ve been able to work on several programs … so a lot of good experiences and getting to work on some technically challenging assignments,” he adds.

Lockheed Martin will hire in a multitude of engineering fields from Systems to Mechanical engineering and so much more. Prospective employees are asked to bring a resume with them to the event and they can also pre-register for the event. To learn more visit, LockheedMartinJobs.com/iwss-engineering. Pre-registration is not required.

The recruitment event is happening on Thursday, January 9 from 3 to 8pm at Destiny USA in the third floor canyon area. The cost to attend is free and employees will be available to answer questions about the open positions available. To learn more about Lockheed Martin visit LockheedMartinJobs.com.