LOG OFF Movement Dedicated to Rethinking Social Media For Teens

A teen-led movement is encouraging everyone to have more conversations about the consequences of social media on teens.

The conversation began when social media took a front-and-center focus in CEO and Founder Emma Lembke’s life. The constant bombardment of needing to create the ‘perfect social media life,’ became too much to handle mentally and emotionally, she said.

The LOG OFF Movement was created out of her own determination to better her experience with the social media platforms available to teens. Since its inception, the movement, which originated in Birmingham Alabama, has grown to include more than 30 teenagers from 13 different countries.

Lembke hopes that it will serve as a catalyst for change to help people understand the pros and cons surrounding health, anxiety and the direct correlation social media has to them.

To learn more about the LOG OFF Movement, visit them online at Logoffmovement.org.

