Lolë Skaneateles Collecting Coats This December

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Lolë Skaneateles takes everyday basics and gives them a cutting-edge style. Now they’re taking gently worn or new coats through December 24th to help everyone in our community to have a winter basic.

Lolë Skaneateles’s Yellow Label Program gives customers a coupon for a new jacket with every donated one. “It gives people an opportunity to give their jackets a second life,” said owner Laura Blair. Working in partnership with One Warm Coat, the yellow label program will benefit the community locally. One Warm Coat gives to anyone without discrimination or obligation. They’ve been in operation for over 27 years giving away more than 6 million coats across the country.

Lolë Skaneateles is located at 46 East Genesee Street in Skaneateles. They’ll be accepting donations through December 24th. Every donor receives a coupon for $50 off of a coat costing $250 or more. Store hours are 10:30am to 5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Fridays they are open from 10:30am to 6pm and Saturdays 10am to 6pm. Lolë Skaneateles is closed on Sundays. To learn more visit LoleLife.com.

