One of the oldest traditions at the White House kicks off for another year in the spirit of the Easter Holiday.

The event is a longstanding and highly anticipated tradition that American Egg Board President Emily Metz says is a year of planning in the making.

More than 90,000 eggs will be used on the White House lawn for the annual Easter Egg Roll. 50,000 of those are hardboiled and dyed, and another 40,000 eggs will be used in the food, highlighting eggs and egg versatility.

And this year, a Central New York egg farm will be one of the 40 different farmers part of the event. Hudson Egg Farms is a multigeneration farm out of Elbridge New York that will participate for the first time. They’ll join other farmers to help educate everyone on the importance of eggs in many different ways.

Erin adds that each farmer helps advocate for and to bring awareness to the importance of eggs this time of year and beyond.

“You cannot have Easter without eggs whether you’re dying them, decorating them or putting them in your brunch casserole,” she says. “Eggs are synonymous with Easter and we wanted to be involved.”

The event will also feature a time-honored tradition known as the history of America’s egg farmers presentation of the First Lady’s Commemorative Egg. The tradition began in 1977 when the first Commemorative Egg was gifted to First Daughter Amy Carter. The 2022 First Lady’s Commemorative Egg, will be presented to First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

And though so many are excited about the event, organizers and farmers are thrilled to celebrate and also take pride in what they do.

“We want to remind Americans that real eggs are where it’s at and they bring such joy to every event but especially Easter,” Emily says. “This is our Super Bowl, this is our holiday, and we need to show up and be part of this great tradition.”

The Easter Egg Roll is happening Monday April 18th on the White House Lawn. If you’d like to learn more about the American Egg board or find great recipes using eggs, visit IncredibleEgg.org.