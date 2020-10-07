Longtime CNY Program Helping CNY Youth

Joe Horan was a middle school Phys Ed teacher in Syracuse when he realized that Geography shouldn’t dictate the destiny of his students. They deserved a better chance.

Horan created the “Building Men” program to help each student connect their passion and purpose to education. Now in its 16th year, the program has spread throughout the Syracuse City School District at both the middle school and high school levels and grown into a model that others follow.

The program provides programming and mentoring to help students develop leadership qualities and life skills. The pandemic has thrown up some challenges, but Horan is determined to keep going forward. In place of this year’s traditional fundraising breakfast, the “Building Men” program is planning a virtual program on Saturday, October 17th at 9:00am, accessible through their Facebook page.

You can find out more about the group’s work at their website, BuildingMenProgram.org. And learn more about Steve’s role as an honorary captain for “Buckets for Building Men,” one element of the virtual program, in our “Bridge Street” interview.