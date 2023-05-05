SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be a change in leadership within the group that organizes the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade.

After 17 years as President of the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee, Janet Higgins is retiring.

Vince Christian, who served as Vice President of the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee since 2020, has been promoted to president.

Growing up attending the parade with his grandmother, Christian became involved through the St. Patrick Hunger Project, the philanthropic arm of the parade committee.

The 2024 event is scheduled for Saturday, March 16.