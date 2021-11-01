“Look Now” Project Brings Awareness To Breast Cancer In CNY

The Look Now project is helping bring awareness to breast cancer in Central New York, and letting patients and survivors share their stories in a comfortable way.

The creator of the project, Tula Goenka, is a breast cancer survivor with the goal to support and bring light to women struggling with their breast cancer treatment and diagnoses.

“When you walk by somebody on the street or even meet a breast cancer survivor, you don’t really know what private struggles they’ve been through,” says Tula. “There is so much pressure, especially during the month of October, to go for mammograms and get diagnosed but there’s not a lot of discussion [about] what happens during treatment. And then once the treatment is over, how do you get your life back together?”

Tula is a Professor at S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Through her efforts, the Look Now project has blossomed into a photography exhibit and multimedia presentation and a website.

“We’re here to provide you with our stories and hopefully comfort you and support you as you go through your journey”

To learn more about the project and to view videos of breast cancer survivors telling their stories, go to LookNow.org.