(WSYR-TV) — Looking for an easy dessert recipe you can make at home? Try a no-bake cheesecake. If you don’t have an oven, this one’s for you.
INSTRUCTIONS:
Take one 8 ounce portion of cream cheese and blend.
Add 1/3 cup of sugar and 1 cup of sour cream.
Blend that all together before adding 2 teaspoons of vanilla.
Blend again, and fold in one 8 ounce container of cool whip.
Pour the mixture into a pie crust mold, and top with whatever you like.
Keep your new cheesecake in the fridge for at least four hours before cutting.
INGREDIENT LIST:
- Cream cheese (8 ounces)
- Sugar (1/3 cup)
- Sour Cream (1 cup)
- Vanilla extract (2 teaspoons)
- Cool Whip (8 ounces)
- Pie crust mold
- Toppings of your choice