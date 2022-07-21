(WSYR-TV) — Looking for an easy dessert recipe you can make at home? Try a no-bake cheesecake. If you don’t have an oven, this one’s for you.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Take one 8 ounce portion of cream cheese and blend.

Add 1/3 cup of sugar and 1 cup of sour cream.

Blend that all together before adding 2 teaspoons of vanilla.

Blend again, and fold in one 8 ounce container of cool whip.

Pour the mixture into a pie crust mold, and top with whatever you like.

Keep your new cheesecake in the fridge for at least four hours before cutting.

INGREDIENT LIST: