(WSYR-TV) — The warmer weather means grilling season is here and burgers are at the top of the list for many people. The New York Beef Council’s “Man with a Pan” Ryan Gros joined Bridge Street Thursday to show us how to make something called a smash burger.

RECIPE

INGREDIENTS:

1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (80% lean or leaner)

4 hamburger buns, split, toasted

Toppings:

Lettuce leaves, tomato slices, pickles, onions (optional)

COOKING:

Lightly shape Ground Beef into golf ball sized balls Season patties with salt and pepper, as desired. Use parchment paper and either a burger smasher or a spatula to smash the burger. Since the patty is really thin, it will cook faster For burger sauce: use two parts mayo, a little sweet relish to taste, and one part ketchup After two minutes, put cheese on the burger Apply meat and toppings on the bun

The Top 10 Vote for the Best NY Burger Contest kicks off on April 18, and Central New York is well represented.

Ale n Angus Pub in Syracuse won last year so that’s a little local connection.

For more recipes head over to NYBeef.org.