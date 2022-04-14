(WSYR-TV) — The warmer weather means grilling season is here and burgers are at the top of the list for many people. The New York Beef Council’s “Man with a Pan” Ryan Gros joined Bridge Street Thursday to show us how to make something called a smash burger.
RECIPE
INGREDIENTS:
- 1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (80% lean or leaner)
- 4 hamburger buns, split, toasted
Toppings:
- Lettuce leaves, tomato slices, pickles, onions (optional)
COOKING:
- Lightly shape Ground Beef into golf ball sized balls
- Season patties with salt and pepper, as desired.
- Use parchment paper and either a burger smasher or a spatula to smash the burger. Since the patty is really thin, it will cook faster
- For burger sauce: use two parts mayo, a little sweet relish to taste, and one part ketchup
- After two minutes, put cheese on the burger
- Apply meat and toppings on the bun
The Top 10 Vote for the Best NY Burger Contest kicks off on April 18, and Central New York is well represented.
Ale n Angus Pub in Syracuse won last year so that’s a little local connection.
For more recipes head over to NYBeef.org.