Looking Back and Forward: Turning Stone Resort Casino Celebrates 28th Anniversary

The Turning Stone Resort Casino is celebrating its 28th anniversary, having first opened to the public on July 21, 1993.

To mark the occasion, the property is making some significant renovations and also adding some new venues. It’s all part of their The Best Never Rest campaign.

“I’ve always believed that you can’t really sit on your laurels, sort of speak” says Ray Halbritter, Oneida Nation Representative & CEO of Oneida Nation Enterprises. “If you’re not doing anything, you’re not moving forward. You’re really going backward. So even though we’ve had such a difficult year like everyone, we still took the time and the opportunity to try to make the property better. We’ve been reinvesting in our property, millions into our property, to make it the best guest experience we possibly can.”

One of the most visible changes will be to The Showroom. The current entertainment space is being completely renovated and modernized. A state-of-the-art sound system is being installed, as are more than 650 premium stadium-style seats. The first shows are scheduled at The Showroom this September.

Among the other changes:

The Lodge Lounge: A 25-foot cherrywood and quartz upscale bar will soon be found in The Lodge Great Room, allowing guests the chance to enjoy drinks with friends inside Turning Stone’s Forbes Four Star-rated property while overlooking the lush grass of the Great Lawn and golf course.

Turning Stone’s Buffet: Formerly Season’s Harvest buffet, the buffet is being relaunched as 7 Kitchens. Food stations will include a Culinary Tour of Italy, Seafood, Flavors of Asia, The Carvery, The Grill & American Classics, Taco Bar and The Bakery. 7 Kitchens is slated to open in December.

The Shenendoah Clubhouse: an extensive refurbishment at Upstate New York’s signature wedding destination venue includes décor and guest amenities.

Cypress Conference Center: a sophisticated renovation to include all new carpeting, seating, draperies and fabrics to create an elegant and bold statement.

The Turning Stone Resort Casino currently has many jobs available, and is currently offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses for dealers, culinary positions and housekeeping.

“We’re about making a better future for the Oneida people and the people who work for us” adds Halbritter. “So, we invest very much into how we look and how we do things here. We believe that if you really treat people well and you create a nice environment for them, the money will take care of itself. That is so important to us.”

Turning Stone Resort Casino is located in Verona, just off exit 33 of the New York State Thruway.

