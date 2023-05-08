(WSYR-TV) — Soldiers from Central New York played an important role in the Civil War. Now, one family’s memories are opening a window on the era more than 160 years ago.

Author Sarah Tracy Burrows has published letters sent home by her great-great-grandfather, serving in the Union army in the early 1860s.

Tomorrow at noon, Sarah will be speaking at a luncheon at the Barnes Foundation in conjunction with Onondaga Historical Association. Proceeds from luncheon and book sales will go to both organizations. Tickets are available by calling 315-422-2445.

On Thursday, she’ll speak at a luncheon at The Century Club, starting at 11:45 a.m.

On Thursday morning, May 25, Sarah’s father, William Burrows, is one of the people who’ll be honored during the OHA Medal Ceremony at the Oncenter Convention Center.

Get more information at cnyhistory.org.