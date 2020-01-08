Looking Back At The Impact Of Prohibition

One hundred years ago this January, Prohibition went into effect across the United States changing history.

The Noble Experiment to ban alcohol was led mostly by women’s church groups, which morphed into the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. The group fought to ban the manufacture, sale, and consumption of alcohol.

Instead of stopping alcohol consumption, however, the 18th Amendment brought drinking and alcohol production underground. “You’d see photos in the newspaper of folks pouring these barrels of liquor into the street,” said Gregg Tripoli, executive director of the Onondaga Historical Association. “And it was very public.”

The ban hit the Central New York economy hard. “We were a major brewing capital. We were the largest distributor of hops in the country and we had lots of brewers because of our German and Irish and great water and all that stuff. So there’s no question it put a damper on that,” said Tripoli. “A lot of them tried to stay alive by making sodas and near-beer or non-alcoholic beer, but for the most part only the big ones really lasted the 13 years that Prohibition lasted.”

Not everything that resulted from Prohibition was negative. The movement gave women strength and in the same year, the American Women’s Suffrage Association won the right for women to vote.

Prior to Prohibition, women weren’t allowed into bars. After the ban was lifted a whole new culture began. Social conventions went away and women were now frequently bars. Cocktail dresses, clutch purses, and makeup compacts were born out of the times after Prohibition. “It launched a whole design phase,” Tripoli said. One action evident of this new design phase was the addition of a bar inside of the Hotel Syracuse. The Rainbow Lounge was built as a take on New York City’s Rainbow Room and featured a beautiful art deco bar.

If you’d like to learn more about Prohibition or other local history visit the Onondaga Historical Association at 321 Montgomery Street in Downtown Syracuse or you can visit

The Skä•noñh Great Law of Peace Center, A Haudenosaunee Heritage Center in Liverpool across from the Onondaga Lake Parkway. You can also visit their website at CNYHistory.org.