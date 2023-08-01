(WSYR-TV) — A Tuesday morning calls for our movie guy Brian Miller to give us more insight about new, up-and-coming shows and movies. However, this morning Brian reflects on the life and career of actor and comic, Paul Reubens, who sadly passed away Monday. He was 70 years old.

Reubens was most famously known for his beloved character Pee-wee Herman, starring in “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” (1985) and “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” (1986-1981). As well as appearing in other shows such as “Gotham,” “30 Rock,” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.”