Looking Back on Another Night of Dancing With The Stars

If you're thinking about adopting a dog, now is a good time to do so: it's National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week!

"It's really tragic out there how many pets are lost every year between accidents and then very, very sadly, euthanasia" says Kurt Grage, Owner/President Invisible Fence Brand of the Finger Lakes, Midstate & Syracuse. "These pets don't deserve this and so whatever we can do to save them is part of the whole humane thing of doing the right thing."