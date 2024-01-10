(WSYR-TV) — If you consider yourself a foodie or even just a fan of barbecue, you probably have your favorite spot to go to here in Central New York.

On New Year’s Day in 1870, Clinton Square was the place to be for Greenway’s Grand BBQ. So how grand was it? More than 30,000 people showed up on what was a mild New Year’s Day.

Bob Searing, Curator of History at the Onondaga Historical Association shared the vision John Greenway, who was president of J & G Greenway & Company, had for this event.

You can learn more about Central New York’s history by visiting the museum at 321 Montgomery Street in Downtown Syracuse. You can also check them out online at CNYHistory.org You can also find them on Facebook.