(WSYR-TV) — Alex Sims, News Channel 9 sports reporter, talks with Julie Sheedy, Chief Marketing Officer at Loretto, and Olivia Coakley, project engineer at Hayner Hoyt, about what Hayner Hoyt Corporation is doing for Loretto in collaboration with the United Way Day of Caring.

“We’re so pleased to have Hayner Hoyt with us today as a part of the Day of Caring. Loretto is a significant partner of the United Way, we have been for a long time. It’s wonderful to have volunteers out here at Sedgwick Heights,” Julie says.

“We’re just out here, we want to give back to the community. Loretto is a great company to do that for, and we’re joining United Way on the Day of Caring. We reached out to them, and as I said, we like to give back and this is just a great way to do it,” says Olivia.

For more on the United Way Day of Caring, check out their website at UnitedWay-CNY.org.