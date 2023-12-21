(WSYR-TV) — Seniors living in Central New York can be more susceptible to “winter blues,” a seasonal sadness that can be brought on by colder, darker days and the holiday season. That’s why PACE CNY and Loretto are providing resources and services to support the psychological health of seniors during this time.

Orion Roeder is the director of recreation for PACE CNY and is sharing insight on what is meant by winter blues.

Loretto defines the winter blues as a feeling of melancholy, loneliness and stress that occurs during the colder winter months. These feelings can lead to people being more isolated and alone, and can be a significant challenge for senior citizens.

PACE CNY can help seniors avoid and manage the Winter Blues through its offerings of programs and services designed to keep seniors active, engaged, and social during the winter months.

It can be especially difficult for those seniors who don’t have many family members to visit during the holidays. Many seniors are less social during the winter due to safety and health concerns. The winter months also present difficulties when it comes to illness, unsafe driving conditions, and slippery surfaces.

Loretto stresses that it is important for seniors experiencing feelings of sadness, anxiety, and depression during the winter to talk to a doctor or mental health practitioner to receive a proper diagnosis and learn of available treatment options.

Some recommendations for fighting these winter blues include exercising, taking up a new hobby, connecting with friends and family, and soaking up sunshine whenever possible.

Learn more from PACE by visiting their website at PACECNY.org. You can also learn more on Loretto’s website.