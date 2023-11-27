(WSYR-TV) — Loretto’s work around Central New York is felt throughout our area, but it’s the work of the Loretto Foundation that makes it all possible, and they are asking for a helping hand from you this Giving Tuesday.

The Loretto Foundation is led by Jennifer Janes, the director of the Loretto Foundation, and is supported by a board of community members who are dedicated to helping the most vulnerable people in our community.

Liza Magley is the current vice chair of the Loretto Foundation board.

The Loretto Foundation is a not-for-profit established in 1974 to support and enable the mission of Loretto which is to be a family of exceptional people caring for and about each other.

The Foundation provides funding for programs across Loretto’s 19 programs and services that enhances living environments, provides access to new technologies, supports physical expansion, and supports employee initiatives.

This year’s focus is the “We Care Fund,” established in 2018 by The Loretto Foundation to provide employees with grants when faced with unexpected, life-changing hardship. Today, the fund gives $10,000 – $15,000 annually through this mini-grant program.

You can support The Loretto Foundation by giving individual or corporate donations on Giving Tuesday and all year long by visiting LorettoCNY.org.