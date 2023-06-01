(WSYR-TV) — It can be overwhelming, trying to navigate your way through the emotions and the critical decision-making that comes with caring for elderly parents. Loretto has an answer. Their “Navigator Program” is designed to help ease that path, for your parents, your partner or yourself.

Loretto is a leader in comprehensive healthcare services in Central New York. As the fourth largest healthcare provider and the sixth largest employer in the region, the 2,500 exceptional people at Loretto’s 19 locations deliver extraordinary care to close to 10,000 people of all ages, income levels, and care needs in Onondaga and Cayuga counties each year.

Learn more about the program at lorettocny.org/page/navigator.