(WSYR-TV) — Well if you are interested in pursuing a career in healthcare, listen up. Loretto is looking for participants in its certified Nursing Aide Training Program that offers paid training opportunities.

They’ve got locations in syracuse and now Auburn as well. Nurse educator Danielle Cowell and assistant of nursing Becky Staring joined the show with more.

Loretto’s CNA Training is a 5-week program that includes both classroom learning and hands-on clinical training. The program runs eight times per year, but applicants may begin working right away as a part of Loretto’s support services program before and during the course.

After completing the CNA course, employees will be ready to take the state exam that includes both a written and skilled clinical portion. After passing, employees are certified to work as a Nursing Assistant in New York State.

To date, Loretto has helped hundreds of community members become Certified Nurse Aides in its Syracuse location, and is looking forward to the growth of this program in Auburn which just had its first class complete the training in August.

The CNA Training Program is a part of Loretto’s “Nursing Career Pathway” which invites employees to pursue an advanced career in healthcare. Once certified, CNAs can participate in Loretto’s 12-month LPN Apprentice Program to become a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Learn more online at lorettocny.org.