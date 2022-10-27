(WSYR-TV) — When you hear the words “virtual reality” you probably think “that’s for gamers and young people.” However, that isn’t necessarily the case.

Loretto has entered a new era in memory care with the introduction of virtual reality (VR) to engage residents in an innovative approach to therapy that fosters cognitive and physical wellness.

It’s been dubbed “MyndVR,” and it is the newest technology at Borer Memory Life Community.

Loretto staff members have said the technology has increased residents’ active engagement in activities, stimulated memory and cognition, and has made therapy programs more fun and interactive.

To learn more, visit LorettoCNY.org/the-borer-community.