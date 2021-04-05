Loretto’s President & CEO Shares Leadership Lessons Learned During Pandemic

Loretto’s President and CEO Dr. Kimberly Townsend has spent the last year leading the region’s 4th largest healthcare provider through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I learned so many lessons through leading through the pandemic that I thought may be helpful to others” she says.

Dr. Townsend shares some of those lessons in her just published book, Lessons in Lifecircle Leadership: A Practical Guide to Pragmatic Altruism.

“Pragmatic Altruism simply put is doing good is good business and I would also say doing good is good for your soul and good for your community” she says. “And so, I really firmly believe in every circumstance there’s a way to create solutions that are helpful to everyone.”

Lessons in Lifecircle Leadership: A Practical Guide to Pragmatic Altruism is available wherever books are sold, including online.

Click here to learn more about Dr. Townsend.