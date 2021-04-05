Loretto’s President & CEO Shares Leadership Lessons Learned During Pandemic

Bridge Street
Loretto’s President and CEO Dr. Kimberly Townsend has spent the last year leading the region’s 4th largest healthcare provider through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I learned so many lessons through leading through the pandemic that I thought may be helpful to others” she says.

Dr. Townsend shares some of those lessons in her just published book, Lessons in Lifecircle Leadership: A Practical Guide to Pragmatic Altruism.

“Pragmatic Altruism simply put is doing good is good business and I would also say doing good is good for your soul and good for your community” she says. “And so, I really firmly believe in every circumstance there’s a way to create solutions that are helpful to everyone.”

Lessons in Lifecircle Leadership: A Practical Guide to Pragmatic Altruism is available wherever books are sold, including online.

