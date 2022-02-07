Love is in the air! Cupid’s Chase 5k supporting ‘Community Options’

Runners are lacing up for a chance at love and a good cause this weekend for the Cupid’s Chase 5k.

Every February the run has helped support the organization Community Options to fundraise in support of people with disabilities. In the process, runners can also use the opportunity to find love. Participants will be given a shirt to correspond with their status, ‘taken’ or ‘available’, and can meet people accordingly.

The run takes place on Saturday, February 12th at 10:00 am at Onondaga Lake Park. You can register and learn more by clicking here.