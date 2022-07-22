(WSYR-TV) — It’s About Childhood & Family, Inc. is determined to spread love this weekend with their LOVE Campaign Community Barbecue.

This year’s event is in response to mental health crises happening here in Central New York and across the nation. The goal of the barbecue is to promote mental health awareness, facilitate healing conversations, and create fellowship in the community.

While the event got started in 2007 in response to violence across the area, it was brought back this year to shed light on mental health concerns, especially regarding the pandemic.

Event coordinator Angel Stanley says it’s important to get outside and socialize with others, and that’s what this year’s event can help to do.

There will be food, healing conversations, yoga, games, and lots of entertainment. The event will take place Saturday July 23 from 1-4 p.m. at the Lower Onondaga Park and it is free to attend.