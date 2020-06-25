Lowering Your Stress and Anxiety During COVID-19

While we have been living a new normal for the past few months lowering stress and anxiety may seem like a daunting task. It’s fair to say COVID-19 has taken a toll on us all both mentally and physically but Dr. Sudeepta Varma says there’s an unlikely activity that can do the trick.   

Varma mentions that fishing, especially for women can be extremely beneficial. She mentions being outside lowers blood pressure, anxiety and can boost your mood.  

To learn more you can visit TakeMeFishing.org

