According to a mid-pandemic study, three-quarters of nonprofits reported an increase in demand for services since the start of the pandemic, leaving them strapped for resources, time and staffing to make necessary improvements. For those organizations and communities who are weary but still serving their neighbors, now may be a great time to call for help.

Building on the success of last year’s 100 Hometowns program, which saw the revitalization of 100 community spaces throughout the country, home improvement giant Lowe’s has increased their commitment with a new pledge to complete thousands of new projects benefiting non-profit organizations over the next five years. They’ve recently announced a 5-year $100 million commitment to complete nearly 1800 community impact projects per year.

Julie Yenichek is Senior Director of Community Relations at Lowes and she says that their 5-year $100 million commitment to complete nearly 1800 community projects is meant to make a major impact.

“Lowe’s has a longstanding commitment to serve the communities where we work, she says. The Mary Nelson Youth Center was actually one of the projects that Lowes worked on in Central New York and Julie is hopeful that it will encourage other organizations to nominate projects of their own.

Points of Light, Lowe’s Hometowns’ national impact partner plays a direct role in the selection process and while it can be challenging, Chief Development Officer Paul Hollahan says that the mission helps make it easy.

“The goal of Lowe’s hometowns is to create lasting impacts to communities across the country and so we’re wanting and encouraging non-profits and individuals to apply for this opportunity,” he says.

This year they’re looking for projects that center on neighborhood housing, shelters, community centers, pantries, outdoor centers and parks as well as things that have a broader impact in the community. If you know of a neighborhood or project that you think could use a little TLC, visit Lowes.com/Hometowns to nominate them today. Enteries are due by March 28th.