‘Lunchtime Lives’ Online At The Wild Center In The Adirondacks

The possibilities are endless at the wild Center with over 350 animals, from fish to turtles, snakes and river otters. It’s a favorite place for families to interact with nature, and although the Wild Center is closed because of COVID-19 they’re working to keep kids learning through their digital programming.

The Wild Center Curator Leah Valerio says ‘Lunchtime Lives’ are now being streamed Monday through Friday on Facebook (facebook.com/thewildcenter/). Educators and animal care staff will be sharing animal encounters, behind the scenes looks, projects and activities for families to do at home.

And don’t worry, while the museum is closed, Valerio says that all of the animals are still getting the care they need to stay safe.

To learn more about all of the virtual programs being offered at The Wild Center visit them online at Wildcenter.org.