Lung Cancer Signs And Symptoms: What You Need To Know

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Lung Cancer has been very prevalent in the news over the last month, with the passing of Radio Host Rush Limbaugh and Actor Dustin Diamond to the disease,s along with Bob Dole’s announcement that he’s battling it too.

Lung Cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths and studies show that smokers are not the only ones susceptible to the disease. Dr. Jason Wallen is the medical director of Upstate’s Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program and he says there are certain signs and symptoms to look out for.

Persistent or worsening cough, hoarseness or wheezing, coughing up blood, pain in chest, back or shoulders that worsens during coughing, laughing or deep breathing and shortness of breath are all good reasons to consult with your doctor, he says. Persistent lung infections such as bronchitis or pneumonia that occur frequently or won’t go away are also signs that you may need to be looked at.

The Upstate Cancer Center is an excellent resource for Central New Yorkers. To learn more, or to schedule an appointment visit Upstate.edu/Cancer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected