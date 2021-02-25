Lung Cancer Signs And Symptoms: What You Need To Know

Lung Cancer has been very prevalent in the news over the last month, with the passing of Radio Host Rush Limbaugh and Actor Dustin Diamond to the disease,s along with Bob Dole’s announcement that he’s battling it too.

Lung Cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths and studies show that smokers are not the only ones susceptible to the disease. Dr. Jason Wallen is the medical director of Upstate’s Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program and he says there are certain signs and symptoms to look out for.

Persistent or worsening cough, hoarseness or wheezing, coughing up blood, pain in chest, back or shoulders that worsens during coughing, laughing or deep breathing and shortness of breath are all good reasons to consult with your doctor, he says. Persistent lung infections such as bronchitis or pneumonia that occur frequently or won’t go away are also signs that you may need to be looked at.

The Upstate Cancer Center is an excellent resource for Central New Yorkers. To learn more, or to schedule an appointment visit Upstate.edu/Cancer.