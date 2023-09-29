(WSYR-TV) — Pancreatic cancer affects tens of thousands of Americans every year, and unfortunately, many of those who are diagnosed are unable to be cured. That’s why the Lustgarten Foundation is working to make a change.

The Syracuse Walk For Pancreatic Cancer is next weekend, and chairperson Robyn Bombard is spreading the word.

All of the funds raised from the walk will go towards pancreatic cancer research. The Lustgarten Foundation is our nation’s largest private funder of research for this type of cancer.

The Lustgarten Foundation Walk for Pancreatic Cancer is Saturday, Oct. 7 at Onondaga Lake Parkway. It starts at 9:30 a.m. There is a 1.5 mile option and a 3 mile option.

Learn more and sign up at events.lustgarten.org.