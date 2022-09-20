(WSYR-TV) — It’s never a fun topic, but unfortunately, cancer touches the lives of so many people across the world. One of the worst cancers a person can get is pancreatic cancer, and that’s due to its need for better treatment options and stronger detection tools.

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death and is projected to be the second cause of cancer death by 2030. Most patients are diagnosed during Stage IV, meaning they’ll be faced with a lower chance of surviving and limited available treatment options.

The Lustgarten Foundation is committed to raising awareness and raising money to research ways we can combat the deadly cancer.

The foundation’s 17th annual Syracuse Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research provides patients along with their families and friends a day of hope, remembrance, and action.

Since its founding in 1998, the Lustgarten Foundation has invested more than $250 million in pancreatic cancer. Over the same period, the five-year survival rate has more than doubled for patients with pancreatic cancer.

The Lustgarten Foundation is the global leader in advancing pancreas cancer treatment and cures by focusing on earlier detection, drug development, and personalized medicine.

The annual Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 1 at Onondaga Lake Park in Liverpool. Dogs are permitted on a leash and all routes are handicap and stroller accessible.

To register or donate, visit Events.Lustgarten.org.