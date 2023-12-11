(WSYR-TV) — If you’re a fan of frozen yogurt, Eastwood has just the place for you. Luv Handlz offers that, plus much more. President Jimmy Doyle and Sonia Streeter, the store manager, joined Bridge Street for a sample.

Luv Handlz offers boba tea and lemonade, in addition to frozen yogurt. THey also have a free play arcade room.

You can also hit up Luz Handlz to host an event, such as a birthday party, shower or fundraiser.

Each transaction made at Luv Handlz gives back to the community. To date, $20,000 has been given to those in need across Central New York.

Learn more by calling 315-883-1985 or visit them on Facebook.