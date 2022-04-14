(WSYR-TV) — MacKenzie-Childs will host some 150 hand-selected artisans for the first MacKenzie-Childs Artisan Craft Festival. It’ll be held the weekend of September 30 – October 2 on the grounds of the company’s farm in Aurora, in the heart of the Finger Lakes.

They expect tens of thousands of customers to see and buy the works artisans from across the country and beyond.

Artisans can apply now through April 30th for a chance to be one of those selected to exhibit their high-quality creations and fine art. A judging committee will review the applications based on how well it aligns with the vision of the Craft Festival, as well as originality, quality, uniqueness, and innovation.

Additional details on the application process, judging committee, the announcement of the artisans selected to exhibit, etc. will all be on the MacKenzie-Childs Artisan Craft Festival webpage at https://www.mackenzie-childs.com/artisan-craft-festival.html.

You can also sign up for email and SMS notifications via the website and check out the MacKenzie-Childs Instagram page at @mackenziechilds and Facebook at @MacKenzieChilds for additional updates.