MacKenzie- Childs Barn Sale Going Virtual Again This Year

Aurora-based home décor brand, MacKenzie-Childs, is shifting their annual Barn Sale online again this year.

Amid the pandemic, MacKenzie-Childs has helped their community during the COVID-19 health crisis. This will be the second time their annual Barn Sale will be virtual.

Last year their revenue increased by 380% and sold out of half of their inventory in the first 24 hours of the sale. It will be taking place July 28-August 1st and will feature discounts up to 70% off on their bestselling pieces, while supplies last. It is recommended to mark your calendars and shop as soon as the sale kicks off.

To learn more about how MacKenzie-Childs visit them online at MacKenzie-Childs.com.