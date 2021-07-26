MacKenzie- Childs Barn Sale Going Virtual Again This Year

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Aurora-based home décor brand, MacKenzie-Childs, is shifting their annual Barn Sale online again this year.  

Amid the pandemic, MacKenzie-Childs has helped their community during the COVID-19 health crisis. This will be the second time their annual Barn Sale will be virtual.  

Last year their revenue increased by 380% and sold out of half of their inventory in the first 24 hours of the sale.  It will be taking place July 28-August 1st and will feature discounts up to 70% off on their bestselling pieces, while supplies last. It is recommended to mark your calendars and shop as soon as the sale kicks off. 

To learn more about how MacKenzie-Childs visit them online at MacKenzie-Childs.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area