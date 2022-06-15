The whimsical designs of MacKenzie-Childs will be featured in their first Warehouse Sale since 2019.

With a mix of as-is items, overstock items, and even some discontinued goods, the Warehouse Sale is back for the first time in three years. While this sale is smaller than the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale, there is still a wide array of items from every category available for purchase.

Furniture, rugs, lighting, enamel ware, and even seasonal products are among the available items at the Warehouse Sale.

Director of Customer Experience Carol Ryerson relays the excitement of MacKenzie-Childs fans coming together for an in-person sale, saying, “our fans and loyal customers mean everything to us, and being in person is really special. We’ve missed seeing everybody.”

These fans and loyal customers no longer hail from just CNY. Due to the national popularity of MacKenzie-Childs, the popular Barn Sale will now be completely online for the foreseeable future.

The Warehouse is located just a few miles from the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale location in Union Springs, NY.

The Warehouse Sale is happening June 17th-18th from 8am-6pm at 107 Salem Street in Union Springs, NY. Customers will not be permitted to park or line up outside the Warehouse before 7am. Customers are also urged to enter on Green St and exit on Chapel St. It is free to attend.

For more information, visit MacKenzie-Childs.com or follow them on social media @MacKenzieChilds.