(WSYR-TV) — Mac-Kenzie Childs is one of the top attractions in the Finger Lakes region. This weekend, they’re giving folks another reason to visit their campus in Aurora.

Carol Ryerson is the director of customer experience at MacKenzie-Childs. Lacey Race is the art director for MacKenzie-Childs and the designer at Red Headed Stepchild Paper Company.

The American heritage home decor brand will be hosting 140+ artisans at the first annual MacKenzie-Childs Artisan Craft Festival that is taking place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

The festival will include hands-on craft experiences for attendees, demonstrations, original pieces for sale, shopping in the expanded MacKenzie-Childs store, food, and music.

The weekend festival also will offer hands-on craft experiences that guests can book in advance, such as pie dish painting, mug painting, eucalyptus wreath decorating, pumpkin flower arrangement, and flower pot arrangement.

Tickets are available for purchase at $10 per day or $20 for a 3-day weekend pass, including a 20% discount during the Festival at the expanded MacKenzie-Childs Aurora store.

For more information, visit MacKenzie-Childs.com/Artisan-Craft-Festival.