(WSYR-TV) — In the last year, nearly a third of businesses around the globe have suffered a serious cybersecurity breach, and the average breach cost victims over $9 million in the U.S.

The Manufacturers Association of Central New York wants to help protect local businesses. That is why they are hosting their annual Cybersecurity Summit March 31, at The DoubleTree Hotel in East Syracuse.

“95% of all security breaches are human error,” says Randy Wolken, the President & CEO of MACNY. “It’s those phishing emails that look like they come from your boss or from a colleague. They can literally be in your system for months before they do damage. Because of that, everyone is at-risk.”

MACNY asks that business take cybersecurity seriously and build a plan, because it’s estimated that small businesses spend less than $500 a month on cybersecurity.

A way to build a plan is to attend the summit where industry experts will go over:

Why Your C-Suite Needs to be the new Cyber Suite- Presented by: Chris Kimpland, Senior Information Security and Computer Forensics Engineer, Secure Network Technologies

Manufacturer’s Guide to Building a Cyber Security Program – Presented by: David D’Agostino, Vice President, 1nteger Security

Build vs. Buy – Presented by: Jerod Benjamin, National Account Executive, Enterprise Team – Innovative and Proactive Managed Cyber Security Service, Brite

Cyber Insurance – Presented by: Dennis Ast, Senior Account Executive and Cyber Risk Specialist, ONEGROUP

The summit is March 31, and is $99 per person. To register for this event, visit macny.org/events.