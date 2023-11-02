(WSYR-TV) — It’s estimated that only 35% of STEM jobs are occupied by women, but thanks to a pair of Central New York partners, the future of the STEM-field could be more diverse.

This weekend, MACNY and the most are teaming up to encourage Central New York Middle School girls to pursue a career in STEM. Taylor Hodge of MACNY and Emily Stewart of the MOST joined Bridge Street Thursday to tell us more about it.

The session is “Engineering with SRC, Inc.” It goes from 10am to 11am on Saturday. Registration comes with free admission to the MOST and a light snack.

To register and/or find out more info, head to MOST.org. You can also learn more about MACNY at MACNY.org.