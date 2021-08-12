Madison County Hosts New York’s Largest Antiques and Collectibles Show

More than 2,000 dealers are expected to line the fields along Route 20 in Bouckville starting Monday, for Madison Bouckville Antique Week. It’s billed as the largest antiques and collectibles show in New York State… spread out over 14 independently owned show fields. (Regular visitors should note that there’s no shuttle bus for this year’s August show… so show organizers suggest you wear comfortable shoes to make the trek from one end of the show to the other.)

You’ll find antique treasures, collectable gems, vintage memorabilia, furniture, toys and more!

The show includes free admission, and a variety of great food from trucks and vendors along the way and year-round restaurants.

The Madison Bouckville Antique Show is conveniently located on scenic Route 20 in the antique community of Bouckville, about mid-way between Syracuse and Utica.

Get more information about the event and dealers expected at Madison-Bouckville.com.