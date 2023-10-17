(WSYR-TV) — Becoming a new parent is a challenge. There is a lot to learn and very little sleep.

Madison County has a new program called Healthy Families to help parents navigate this new chapter.

Healthy Families New York, an affiliate of Healthy Families America.

Services include:

What to expect during labor and delivery

Bonding with your Baby

Balancing parenting and other responsibilities

The latest information on raising healthy children

Activities that help your baby’s brain grow

Accessing community-based supports

Enrollment is free and voluntary. You can call or text (315) 415-2639 to enroll. You can also enroll online at capmadco.org.