(WSYR-TV) — Becoming a new parent is a challenge. There is a lot to learn and very little sleep.
Madison County has a new program called Healthy Families to help parents navigate this new chapter.
Healthy Families New York, an affiliate of Healthy Families America.
Services include:
- What to expect during labor and delivery
- Bonding with your Baby
- Balancing parenting and other responsibilities
- The latest information on raising healthy children
- Activities that help your baby’s brain grow
- Accessing community-based supports
Enrollment is free and voluntary. You can call or text (315) 415-2639 to enroll. You can also enroll online at capmadco.org.