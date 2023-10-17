(WSYR-TV) — Becoming a new parent is a challenge. There is a lot to learn and very little sleep. 

Madison County has a new program called Healthy Families to help parents navigate this new chapter. 

Healthy Families New York, an affiliate of Healthy Families America. 

Services include: 

  • What to expect during labor and delivery 
  • Bonding with your Baby 
  • Balancing parenting and other responsibilities 
  • The latest information on raising healthy children 
  • Activities that help your baby’s brain grow 
  • Accessing community-based supports 

Enrollment is free and voluntary. You can call or text (315) 415-2639 to enroll. You can also enroll online at capmadco.org