Magic Rocks! Illusionist Returns Home To CNY

Award-winning Illusionist Leon Etienne has performed all over the world, but this summer, he brought his Magic Rocks! show back home.

The Utica native has been performing since May at The Strand Theatre in Old Forge, and says it’s great to be back on stage following the pandemic.

“I mean, we did the virtual thing, you know, the last 16 months and it was great” says Etienne. “We did about 175 shows, but as soon as I stepped back in front of a live audience Memorial Day weekend, it was absolutely incredible. That energy, yeah, I don’t care how good the technology gets guys, you’re never gonna replace that human connection. That’s what it’s all about.”

Etienne has captivated millions around the world and has made appearances on America’s Got Talent, Wizard Wars, Masters of Illusion, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and many others.

Click here for information and tickets for Leon’s August 15-15 shows in Old Forge.

Click here for information and tickets about his August 21st show at Buffalo Riverworks.

Check out the video above to see Leon perform some of his magic for Steve and Sistina.