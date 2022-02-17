Maggie Peregoy always had a passion for cooking and baking and when her food allergies prevented her from enjoying foods that so many know and love, she decided to come up with some sweet treats of her own.

Maggie started Maglicious Cookies in 2019 and began selling her sweets to friends and family. The tree-nut free and peanut-free cookies are made by Maggie in a nut-free home and she says her A.O.K (Acts of Kindness) cookies are her true passion. Maggie uses baking as a way to move forward from bullying and she hopes that her own endeavors can help and encourage others too.

You can help support Maggie simply by purchasing cookies online at MagliciousCookies.com or become a cookie sponsor to help her spread her random acts of kindness to people across Central New York.

“I was bullied in school and this is my way to show kindness to others and give back! I want to make the world sweeter one cookie at a time,” she says.

Using baking as a coping mechanism to move forward from bullying / changing schools

Taking a negative experience and turning into a positive

